TNA iMPACT Results – July 16, 2026

Location: Albany, New York, at the Broadview Center

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

First Round Match for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament – M By Elegance (w/ Heather By Elegance and The Personal Concerige) vs. Rosemary (w/ Allie)

During the match, Rosemary clotheslines M to send her crashing onto the apron spine first, but The Personal Concierge calls for a time-out. Rosemary sneaks up behind The Personal Concierge before Heather hops up onto the apron to distract the referee. This opens the door for M to spit mist into Rosemary’s face.

RESULTS: M Elegance defeats Rosemary via roll-up pinfall.

The System promo:

They say even though they had a bad night last week, they are still the best in TNA. Bronson said that Sosa has pissed off one of the most violent wrestlers in the world, and he might just kill him tonight. Cedric Alexander promises to retain his title against Fabian Aichner.

Moose vs. Aj Francis w/ Expressions

Before the match, Frankie Kazarian joins the announce desk.

RESULTS: Moose defeats Aj Francis via disqualification after Moose accidentally bumps into Kazarian but knocks the popcorn out of his hand. Kazarian responds by pulling Moose out of the ring and sending him crashing into the ring post causing a disqualification.

After the match, Francis and Expressions beat down Moose in the ring. Francis delivers Down Payment to Moose and stands tall.

Backstage:

Elayna Black claims she will win her Knockouts TV Title Tournament match against Wendy Choo next week. Xia Brookside wandered by and said that Black should stay in her lane and watch her mouth. Black then said she was better than Brookside and left.

Mustafa Ali State of the Address:

Ali welcomes fans to the State of the Order Address and says the most dominant faction in TNA Wrestling should be standing behind him, dripped in gold. He says only one member of Order 4 and himself has gotten the message as TNA International Champion. Then says he’s given Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz everything over the past year when they’ve given him nothing in return. He says he’s not mad, but disappointed in their failures and being comfortable in their failures. Ali is a humble man and can admit that Order 4 needs assistance, then says they need someone who can help Hotch, Skyler, and Steelz hold them accountable.

Ali introduces the newest member of Order 4: Secretary of Strategic Affairs Mila Moore. Moore makes her way out as Hotch, Skyler, and Steelz look unimpressed. Moore shakes Hotch, Skyler, and Steelz’s hand (with Steelz being the most begrudging to do so, and Moore thanks Ali for believing in her. She says it’s truly an honor to work for a man as admired as Ali, then says that when Ali first called her about his problems, she knew she was the solution. She says that she and Ali have a lot of work to do, then declares that she trusts Ali.

Ali says she really likes Moore and the way she thinks, then tells Moore to hold her International Championship belt instead of Steelz. Ali says the next order of business for Order 4 is determining the next challenger for his title. He says he wants to give the power to the people in the back. Ali says the entire roster is invited to vote for anyone they feel is the rightful Number One Contender for his International Championship, then says all he has to say is, “May the best man win.” He welcomes Moore to Order 4 before thanking the fans.

Injury report:

Moose is in medical evaluation.

Léi Yǐng Lee has not been medically cleared.

Cedric Alexander and Fabian Aichner have both been cleared.

Nic Nemeth is once again in “pristine shape” after setting a record for how many chin-ups he can do.

The Righteous vignette:

Dutch and Vincent picked up a leather satchel. They opened it up, and it was a hologram from the Broken Hardys inviting them to the Hardy Compound for “Righteous Deletion!”

Bear Bronson w/Brian Myers vs. Ricky Sosa

Brian Myers is joining the commentary! To no one’s surprise, Brian Myers got involved in the match, which gave Bronson the upper hand.

RESULTS: Bear Bronson defeats Ricky Sosa via pinfall with Bear down.

Backstage:

Moose approaches Elijah to help take out AJ Francis next week. Elijah was more than happy to oblige, so next week it’s Moose and Elijah vs Francis and Frankie Kazarian.

Knockouts Television Championship Tournament Match – Harley Hudson vs Thea Hail

RESULTS: Thea Hail defeats Harley Hudson via pinfall with a springboard senton.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in-ring promo:

He knows everyone wants a piece of him, and he’s letting them know that anyone who thinks they want a shot–

KC Navarro interrupts!

Nemeth told Navarro to go away because this is where big-time players work. Navarro tried to reason with him, but Nemeth dismissed him, yelling at Navarro to get out of the ring. Which Navarro did. Unwillingly, but he did it.

Nemeth continued, saying he didn’t care who the next person he faced would be. Navarro interrupted again, saying that sometimes you get nothing, no matter how much you give. He lists his recent losses. Then, Nemeth holds the one thing that would prove everyone wrong about him, the World Title.

Navarro said he’d feel better about life if he kicked Nemeth’s ass and took his title. He then challenged him to a title match next week. Nemeth said, “Sounds cool, but…” If Navarro promises to leave Nemeth alone after he loses, he can have his match.

TNA X-Division Championship Match – Cedric Alexander (c) vs Fabian Aichner

RESULTS: AND STILL TNA X-DIVISION CHAMPION CEDRIC ALEXANDER! Cedric Alexander defeats Fabian Aichner via pinfall with Lumbar Check.

After the match, Edwards and Alexander jumped Aichner until Ricky Sosa came for the save. The numbers game caught up to Sosa until Leon Slater came running down for the save. Sosa, Aichner, and Slater reverse the numbers game on Alexander and Edwards.