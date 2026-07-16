TNA Releases Sinner And Saint

Sinner and Saint are reportedly no longer with TNA Wrestling.

The tag team of Judas Icarus and Travis Williams was released by the promotion, with news of their departures emerging on Thursday. As of this writing, neither wrestler nor TNA has publicly commented on the reported releases.

The British Columbia-based duo first appeared on TNA Impact on May 23, 2024, where they were defeated by The Rascalz. They later competed on several episodes of Xplosion before officially signing with the company in June 2024, a signing that was first reported by Fightful.

Following their arrival, TNA aligned Icarus and Williams with Josh Alexander to form The Northern Armory in October 2024. After Alexander’s departure from the group, Eric Young assumed leadership of the faction before ultimately turning on Sinner and Saint during the September 11, 2025 edition of Impact, bringing the stable to an end.

Prior to joining TNA, Sinner and Saint built an impressive reputation on the independent wrestling scene, competing for promotions including Prestige Wrestling, DEFY Wrestling, Smash Wrestling, Destiny Wrestling, and Deadlock Pro Wrestling (DPW). Icarus also enjoyed singles success during that time, holding the Prestige World Championship.

In previous interviews, Icarus credited both Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns with helping open the door to TNA by speaking highly of the team behind the scenes.

Neither Judas Icarus nor Travis Williams has addressed the reported departures publicly, and TNA has yet to issue an official statement regarding their status.