Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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TNA Announces New Match For Live iMPACT On July 30

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the live episode of iMPACT on AMC, scheduled for Thursday, July 30th, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a tag team match, “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa will face The System, which includes TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander and Eddie Edwards.

Also previously announced for the show is TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy, who will compete against “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth in a singles match. Additionally, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Jeff Hardy, who is one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions.

The July 30th episode of iMPACT will air live on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+.

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