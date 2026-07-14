Steve Maclin Explains Why He Requested His TNA Release

Former TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin recently appeared on an episode of his “Boots to Boots” podcast alongside Deonna Purrazzo.

During the episode, he discussed several topics, including the reasons behind his request for release from TNA and the timeline of the situation.

Maclin said, “I did. It was [granted]. I asked for it a week prior, before our show. And it was something I had been wanting for a while, and you know that. But it was just trying to keep calm about it, be professional about it, and try and make things work creatively to see if things could happen. And just — it wasn’t happening, and once you hit my pocket and our family, that’s -— when you’re cutting dates on pay, that’s where it hurts. And it’s just like, I can’t do that when other people are getting paid to go work elsewhere while still getting paid by the company — whether it’s full payment or not. They were still doing it while I’m making this company a priority, that’s a problem for me… For me, as somebody who was on a per date contract and not on salary, it was a very tough — it was hard pill to swallow. Here I am committing to you and giving every bit of me, going out there and just delivering the best that I can. And I felt we did that in the end with me and Mike.”

On being happy with how it worked out:

“And what a way to go out though to for me on my last match is, to be against Mike. And I was his first match back a couple years ago at Rebellion… it’s better than anything that would’ve ended up happening at [Slammiversary], if I did stay and finish up through Slammiversary. But Carlos (Silva) was nice enough to graciously grant me my release when I asked for it. [He] tried to make some changes, but I was just like, ‘No, there’s no going back now.’ It’s like, I’ve made this decision, and you know how I am. I’m very — once I put my foot down and close the door to something, it’s gone. Like it’s — we’re done. We’re moving on to the next thing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)