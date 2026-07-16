Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will take place tonight at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

In a singles match, Ricky Sosa will face Bear Bronson from The System.

The TNA X-Division Champion, “Prime” Cedric Alexander, will defend his title against Fabian Aichner.

Additionally, WWE NXT star Thea Hail will compete against Harley Hudson in the first round of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. In another first-round matchup, M By Elegance from The Elegance Brand will take on Rosemary, the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, in the same tournament.

Furthermore, “The Face of the Franchise,” Moose, will go head-to-head with AJ Francis in a singles match. There will also be a special segment featuring Mustafa Ali’s State of the Order 4 Address.

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