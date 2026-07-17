Report: El Hijo DFel Vikingo Expected To Miss Nine Months

PWMania.com previously reported that AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo underwent knee surgery last week after sustaining an injury prior to the July 1 episode of WWE NXT. He was scheduled to defend his championship against EK Prosper during that event.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vikingo is expected to be sidelined for approximately nine months following surgery to repair a torn ACL. If this timeline holds true, he should be able to return around April of next year.

As a result of Vikingo’s injury, the AAA Latin American Championship is currently vacant. An announcement regarding the title’s future will be made during this weekend’s episode of AAA On FOX. Last week, Dorian Roldan was about to name Omos as the new champion when Rey Mysterio, the General Manager of AAA, intervened to stop him.