Friday, July 17, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/14/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 531,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 23.15% from the previous week’s average of 691,000 viewers and a drop of 58.33% from the previous week’s rating of 0.12 in the same demographic. The rating for the key 18-49 demographic is the lowest for the show since the May 26 episode, which also posted a 0.05 rating. Additionally, the total viewership was the lowest since the May 19 show, which garnered 517,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.084 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 597,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.162 and 709,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by Kali Armstrong, Kelani Jordan, and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice, who faced off in a WWE NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match.

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