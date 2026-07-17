Friday, July 17, 2026
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John Cena Set For Fanatics Games Showdown With Noah Lyles

By
James Hetfield
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 has recently kicked off at the Javits Center in New York City. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is expected to compete at the Fanatics Games event during the convention.

The report also states that Cena is anticipated to face Olympic Gold medalist Noah Lyles. Initially, Rhea Ripley was slated to compete against Rob Gronkowski; however, due to an injury, that matchup has been canceled. Despite this, Ripley, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, is still scheduled to make an appearance at the convention. The details of how Cena and Lyles will go head-to-head are not yet clear.

Fanatics Games is described as follows:

“Fanatics Games is back for year two – bringing together elite athletes, celebrities, creators, and a select group of fans for the ultimate showdown across eight epic sports challenges. $2 Million in prizes. $1 Million Cash Grand Prize. One true GOAT – only at Fanatics Fest.”

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