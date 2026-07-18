Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced the updated lineup for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will face off against “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. A stipulation for this match states that if GUNTHER and Zayn win, they will be added to the Undisputed WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam, creating a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Also announced for the show is Bayley competing against Lyra Valkyria in a singles match. Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige will defend their titles against the tag team Fatal Influence (Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley). Furthermore, Danhausen will take on JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day in a No Disqualification match.

Lastly, The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and Jalen Brunson will make an appearance.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 18th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.