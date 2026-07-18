Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam

WWE is set to host its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Updated betting odds have been released for six key matches, including the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, a Hell in a Cell Match, the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, and a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

CM Punk is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes and retain his Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is favored to overcome Seth Rollins and keep his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In the WWE Women’s World Championship Match, Liv Morgan is favored to defeat IYO SKY and retain her title. In the Hell in a Cell Match, Oba Femi is heavily favored to prevail over Brock Lesnar.

For the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, Chad Gable is strongly favored to defeat Penta and become the new champion. Lastly, The Bloodline is predicted to triumph over LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys in the 6-Man Tag Team Match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) -600 vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes +350

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

The Bloodline’s “The OTC” Roman Reigns (c) -1000 vs. “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins +550

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) -250 vs. 2026 Queen of the Ring “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY +170

Hell in a Cell Match

2026 King of the Ring “The Ruler” Oba Femi -2000 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +700

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Penta (c) +600 vs. Chad Gable -1500

6-Man Tag Team Match

The Bloodline (“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) -300 vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys +200