Booker T Says Critics Are Wrong About Sami Zayn’s Title Reign

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, including Sami Zayn’s brief Undisputed WWE Title reign.

Booker T said, “Could Sami Zayn’s run have been longer? So many people were crapping on Sami Zayn winning the title, and then when he loses it, those same guys crap on WWE for taking it off him. You’ve got to love it. But I’m going to look at the stats here for a second. Sami Zayn: undisputed WWE Champion, one-time NXT Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion four times, WWE United States Champion two times, Raw Tag Team Champion, SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Triple Crown, whatever. This dude has done everything in WWE. He’s had a hell of a career.”

On Zayn’s career:

“Sami Zayn debuted in WWE in 2013, 13 years in this company, and he’s won every title. At the end of his career, I don’t think people are going to be talking about how many days he had the championship. Nobody was talking about Sami Zayn when he held the United States Championship 23 days before dropping it to Trick Williams. Nobody said anything, and you know why? Because Trick Williams got it, because everybody was hyped on Trick, everybody wanted to see Trick Williams with the title. I won the WCW Championship four times in one year. The only thing that’s going to matter at the end of the day is how great of a career Sami Zayn had in WWE. He won all the championships. Whether the championship reigns were what you wanted them to be, that’s neither here nor there. I’m going to tell every young wrestler out there that’s listening: you better pray to God that you have a career half as good as Sami Zayn’s in this business in today’s era. You better pray.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)