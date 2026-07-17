Tom Brady Says He’s Ready For One WWE Match

NFL legend Tom Brady says he’s interested in stepping into a WWE ring—and he’s hoping WWE President Nick Khan gives him the opportunity.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made the comments while speaking with Cody Rhodes at Fanatics Fest, revealing that he has been waiting for the right storyline to make his WWE debut.

“I need to get an invite. I’ve been waiting for [WWE President] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix. I fee like retired from football, I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase I’m a little bit of an athlete. My boy Gronk’s done it, I’ve obviously seen Logan Paul do it, I think I could get in there for at least one match, right? Come on Nick, make it happen.”

Brady’s comments come after he recently joked with Logan Paul while discussing the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which is scheduled for March 21, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During that conversation, Brady playfully contrasted WWE with football while emphasizing the competitive nature of the upcoming event.

“It’s cute. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Although Brady’s remarks were made in jest, the future Hall of Famer appears genuinely open to making a one-off WWE appearance. He also pointed to longtime friend and former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, as well as Logan Paul, as examples of athletes who have successfully crossed over into WWE.

As of now, WWE has not announced any plans involving Brady, but his public interest is likely to fuel speculation about a potential appearance down the line.