Trick Williams Credits TNA Run For Preparing Him For WWE Main Roster Success

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams believes his time in TNA Wrestling was the key to becoming fully prepared for life on WWE’s main roster.

Speaking on WWE Now during Fanatics Fest, Williams reflected on his five-year journey through NXT and explained why his stint as TNA World Champion proved to be the turning point in his career.

According to Williams, the experience gave him the polish and confidence he needed before finally receiving his main roster opportunity.

“Being the TNA champion was everything, man. That was the experience that I needed to really become that more polished, well-rounded, more competent superstar that I could be,” Williams said.

Williams noted that TNA required performers to rely much more on themselves than in WWE, describing it as an environment that forces talent to grow.

“TNA isn’t quite like WWE. Not as many producers, not as much help around. Some may call TNA the Wild Wild West,” Williams said. “So if you’re able to survive in the Wild Wild West, then you can become a superstar anywhere.”

While highlighting the differences between the companies, Williams also made sure to praise the veterans who helped him during his time in TNA.

“Look, man, I had a lot of help, a lot of great guys there. Moose, the Hardys, everybody was there,” Williams said. “But main evented the two largest shows in TNA history as a part-timer, as a TNA World Champion. That’s one of my proudest moments in being in the business, being there, being part of that system, getting them a TV deal at AMC and everything like that. So I’m just grateful for that whole experience with TNA.”

Williams admitted it was difficult spending so many years in NXT while waiting for a call-up, especially knowing he wanted to compete against WWE’s biggest stars.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s the competitor in all of us. Everybody wants to get to the main roster. Everybody wants to get to their WrestleMania moments. Everybody wants to lock up with some of the best, like Randy Orton,” Williams said. “I’d been at NXT for four years, at that point five years, thinking I did everything I could do.”

Looking back, however, he believes the delay happened for the right reasons, allowing him to develop before facing elite-level competition on WWE television.

“TNA was the perfect segue, the perfect bridge to keep me busy. And like, nah, Trick, there’s still a lot for you to learn. Stay right here and get better at your craft. Work different people. Learn from somebody else who’s been doing this way longer than you,” Williams said. “That way, when I got to the main roster, and that first segment was Sami Zayn, I’m ready for Sami Zayn. Then it’s Randy Orton, I’m ready for Randy Orton. TNA was very necessary.”

Williams also identified the match that convinced him he belonged at the highest level, pointing to his hard-fought encounter with Ilja Dragunov in NXT as the defining moment of his development.

“My first moment that I had that was with the match that a lot of people know of, some may not, because it was at NXT with Ilja Dragunov, the Mad Dragon. I got to give my kudos to Ilja Dragunov. He’s my friend to this day. He was actually in the wedding, all the way to Jamaica,” Williams said. “It was a fight. Nothing more, nothing less. We fought 25 minutes, bleeding, everything like that. It was either sink or swim right now. Is Ilja Dragunov going to beat you, or are you going to make your name right now? Put your fork in the ground and let everybody know that you’re here to stay. And Mad Dragon, Ilja Dragunov, was the one who could take me to that level, who propelled me to everything that you see.”