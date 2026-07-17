Trick Williams Wants Booker T’s Final Match To Be Against Him

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams had high praise for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T during an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026, crediting the two-time Hall of Famer with helping shape his development long before he became one of WWE’s biggest stars.

Williams said Booker T believed in him before it became the popular opinion within the wrestling industry.

“Booker T is special, man. And I call him my uncle because I truly do believe that Booker T is my uncle, y’all. He saw me before a time when it was the popular belief that Trick Williams was going to be the next big superstar or anything like that.

Booker T, he saw me and he said, ‘Hey, look, man. I see what you’re doing. I like what you’re doing, but let me let me help you out. Let me show you how to, you know, look at that camera and pose this way so your muscles look good and talk a little bit more trash right here in this part of the game.’ and he was just able to teach me the game and elevate my game to the next level so I could be that superstar and continue to grow every single day.

And you know, he did it at a time when it wasn’t the popular thing. So, I always appreciate that.”

Williams also revealed that he has heard Booker T is interested in having one final match, and he believes he should be the man standing across the ring for the Hall of Famer’s farewell bout.

“Word through the grapevine is Booker T wants one more match. Let’s talk about it. He said he wants one more match.

And I think it’s only right, it’s only befitting if his last match is with the man that he helped mold into the superstar that he is today. And I was thinking, what better time like the present? Maybe within the next year or so.

How would y’all like to see Booker T versus the anointed one, Trick Williams. Make some noise. Let the world know you see Booker T versus Trick Williams.”

While there has been no official indication that Booker T plans to return to the ring, Williams made it clear that if the WWE Hall of Famer decides to have one final match, he wants the opportunity to share the ring with the mentor who helped elevate his career.