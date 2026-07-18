WWE Reveals Exclusive Club WWE Founding Member Kit

Club WWE is currently available for $99 per year. Fans who sign up during the Founding Member Preview period will receive several exclusive perks that will no longer be available after the preview ends on July 31.

The biggest incentive to join is an exclusive kit WWE has revealed. This kit includes a match-used ring canvas acrylic collectible, a Club WWE lanyard, a Founder pin, and a personal note from John Cena. The kit alone matches the membership’s day-one value, according to F4WOnline.com.

Founding members will also receive bonus reward points from the moment they join, along with early access to the Club WWE digital experience. The preview includes access to premium content, such as backstage footage, Superstar-hosted shows, exclusive interviews, and extended wrestling content not available on WWE’s standard platforms.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed that founding members will receive an exclusive ticket offer for SummerSlam, with more details to be announced later. Beyond the Founding Member perks, Club WWE is designed as a year-round fan membership program. Members will have access to ticket presales, exclusive merchandise, bonus digital content, a community forum, and a points-based rewards system.

The company officially launched the platform’s preview on Friday, giving early members a chance to explore the digital experience before the full rollout begins after the preview ends.