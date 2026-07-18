Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/24/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

In a noteworthy match, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair will face “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in an Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match Qualifier. This is the only match announced for the show so far.

Acting SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce announced the match after Jax was unfairly eliminated from her qualifying match against Jade Cargill on Friday’s show when Flair interfered and attacked Cargill, causing a disqualification. Later in the show, Jax confronted Pearce about the incident, and Pearce agreed to grant her another qualifier against Flair.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.