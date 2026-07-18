WWE SummerSlam 2026 Still Below 25,000 Tickets Per Night

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

There has been significant discussion about ticket demand, with fans expressing a lukewarm response. As previously reported by PWMania.com, the company had sold 22,069 tickets for Night One and 21,731 for Night Two as of July 10. Since then, WWE confirmed a match between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title, among other announcements.

Despite this exciting match-up, the promotion has not yet sold 25,000 tickets for either night. According to WrestleTix, only 711 tickets were sold for Night One and 633 for Night Two over the past week, raising the current totals to 22,780 for Night One and 22,634 for Night Two. Last year, SummerSlam drew over 50,000 fans across both nights.

Even with the slow ticket sales, the lineup for WWE SummerSlam 2026 is looking strong. It includes a Hell in a Cell match featuring Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, a World Heavyweight Title match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, a major bout between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, a match between Penta and Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship, and more.

WWE SummerSlam Sunday

Sun • Aug 02, 2026 • 4:30 PM

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Available Tickets: 5,954

Available Combo Tickets: 1,217

Current Setup: 29,535

Tickets Distributed: 22,364 📈 +633 since the last update (7 days ago)

📅 Days until show: 17

🔢 Total # of… pic.twitter.com/jxDnLh1mHu — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 17, 2026