Backstage News On WWE Looking To Hire A New Referee

According to Fightful Select, WWE is exploring hiring a new referee. While there are no specifics on who this referee might be, the company offered a tryout to former AEW talent Layla Hirsch for a referee role sometime last year.

The report also mentioned that WWE may have recognized the need for additional support in the referee department following a personal tragedy involving official Daphanie LaShaunn. Tragically, LaShaunn’s grandparents, uncle, and cousin lost their lives in a house fire. This devastating event highlights the importance of having backup support for unforeseen circumstances.

Currently, WWE employs approximately 21 referees across its three main shows, not including AAA. Some referees, like Charles Robinson and Jessika Carr, have built their own followings, though this is not the norm. It is even more rare for referees to transition into managerial roles, as Teddy Long once did. It remains unclear whether Hirsch’s tryout suggests WWE is looking for a more character-driven referee this time.