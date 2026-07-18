Backstage Update On Richard Holliday’s WWE Status

Indie star Richard Holliday, the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Champion, has recently become the subject of speculation regarding a possible signing with WWE. Reports suggest that Holliday will sign a deal soon.

According to Fightful Select, there is confirmed internal interest from WWE, with one source indicating that they anticipate Holliday will be signed. The report also noted that Holliday has been actively promoting this possibility on social media, to the point where it raises some eyebrows.

On his Twitter (X) account, he has engaged with Ben Bishop and Matt Cardona, even posting a video where he humorously asks Zilla Fatu if he could be considered an “Uce.” While these interactions are not definitive indicators, they suggest WWE could leverage this engagement, especially given Cardona’s involvement.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Holliday was not present at the TNA tapings in Boston, where many expected to see him.

Holliday trained under Paul Roma and is best known for his time in MLW, where he teamed with MJF to feud against Teddy Hart and his Foundation. He has been active on the independent wrestling circuit for over a decade, and his merchandise strategy seems to mirror Matt Cardona’s during his Indy God days.