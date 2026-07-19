Backstage Update On Conor McGregor’s Roman Reigns Comments

UFC veteran Conor McGregor didn’t hold back when discussing the recent UFC event at the White House on June 14th. While his comments weren’t overtly political, some interpreted them as being anti-WWE.

In his now-deleted comments on Twitter (X), McGregor referred to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who was present at the event, as “Who?” He added, ”The platforming of our athletes within the business was not capitalized on enough in my opinion. I don’t know who the [f***] these guys are that have never fought MMA yet were visibly all over the show.”

According to Fightful Select, McGregor is well aware of who Reigns is. Previously, Reigns had insulted McGregor’s size after the MMA fighter made derogatory remarks about WWE. The report also mentioned that backstage, McGregor was simply trying to promote corporate synergy between the two organizations by drawing attention to both TKO companies. However, McGregor has never indicated any interest in crossing over into WWE.

As one of the most recognizable MMA fighters in the world, McGregor is also one of the most controversial figures, having been found civilly liable for rape. He has since claimed to have undergone a spiritual transformation. For WWE, which welcomed Brock Lesnar back despite his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit, this doesn’t necessarily rule out a potential collaboration with McGregor.