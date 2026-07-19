Matt Hardy Explains Why Jeff Hardy Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Offer

Matt Hardy has shed more light on reports that WWE offered his brother, Jeff Hardy, a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame before he ultimately joined AEW.

Taking to Twitter/X, Matt explained that the offer came after Jeff’s drug test showed no illegal substances in his system, though he noted that alcohol—not drugs—was the issue at the time. “For the record – WWE offered Jeff the HOF because his drug test returned as no drugs – But alcohol was the problem. The WWE wanted to keep Jeff from going to AEW by any means necessary, so they offered the HOF but he had to re-sign. Jeff chose to reunite with me at AEW.”

Matt went on to praise his brother’s recovery journey, saying Jeff is in the best place he has ever been personally. “After clarifying the circumstances around this HOF deal, wanna say this.. Couldn’t be more proud of Jeff & where he’s at in his life with his sobriety. He’s the best version of himself that he’s ever been right now.”

Jeff ultimately reunited with Matt in AEW rather than remaining with WWE, and the Hardy Boyz have since continued their legendary partnership while Jeff has openly discussed his commitment to maintaining his sobriety.