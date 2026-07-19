Seth Rollins Crashes Roman Reigns And Jalen Brunson Celebration

The closing moments of Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden featured a crossover between WWE and the NBA, as New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson joined Roman Reigns for a special in-ring celebration.

Reigns praised Brunson’s leadership and the significance of New York as the home of WWE before presenting the Knicks star with a custom WWE Championship belt. “This is where greatness acknowledges greatness,” Reigns said while recognizing both Brunson and the city of New York.

The reigning champion also credited Brunson for helping bring championship success back to the Knicks, while stressing that the achievement was built on teamwork. “There is only one Tribal Chief and there is only one captain.”

Reigns then unveiled Brunson’s personalized championship belt, declaring: “Jalen earned it.”

He concluded the presentation by telling the crowd it was time to “acknowledge them.”

The festivities were cut short when Seth Rollins’ entrance music hit, bringing out Tyrese Haliburton, who was carrying a steel chair.

Rollins blindsided Reigns from behind and looked to finish him off with a Stomp. Before he could connect, however, Brunson stepped in front of Reigns, putting himself in harm’s way. Reigns quickly recovered, stopping Rollins’ assault with a Superman Punch.

The show came to a close with Reigns standing tall while holding the NBA championship trophy, as Brunson proudly posed alongside WWE’s world championship titles in a memorable crossover moment between professional wrestling and basketball.