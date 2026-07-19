Karl-Anthony Towns Says He’ll Return To WWE If Danhausen Calls

Danhausen received an unexpected assist from one of the NBA’s biggest stars during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden, as Karl-Anthony Towns made a surprise appearance to help him pick up a victory.

Competing against J.D. McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match, Danhausen found himself at a disadvantage after Dominik Mysterio got involved at ringside. As McDonagh and Mysterio prepared to put Danhausen through a table, Danhausen turned to his trademark “clone machine,” placing a stuffed cat inside before unveiling an unlikely ally—New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Fresh off helping the Knicks capture the 2026 NBA Championship, Towns stormed into the ring and delivered chokeslams to both McDonagh and Mysterio, allowing Danhausen to capitalize and earn the victory in his first-ever match at Madison Square Garden.

Following the match, Towns joined Danhausen for an interview with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, embracing the bizarre moment with plenty of enthusiasm. “I agree, he is the champion of New York City. KAThausen here with Danhausen,” Towns said.

Danhausen responded by calling Towns the champion of New York City as well, but the NBA star insisted the credit belonged to his tag team partner.

“I’m just sharing the championship with you,” Towns said. “Ever since we’ve been uncursed, you’ve seen how New York’s been living. It’s all because of Danhausen.”

When asked whether fans could expect to see him back in a WWE ring, Towns made it clear he would be happy to answer the call. “If Danhausen ever needs KAThausen, I’ll be back,” Towns said.

Towns wasn’t the only Knicks player to make an appearance during the event. Jalen Brunson, the 2026 NBA Finals MVP who led New York to its first championship since 1973, appeared in the show’s closing segment alongside World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns before Tyrese Haliburton and Seth Rollins interrupted the celebration.