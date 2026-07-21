TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 7/16/2026

According to WrestleNomics, this past Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 286,000 viewers and posted a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It is important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

There are no details available on how these latest numbers compare to last week’s show, as the previous two weeks did not rank in Nielsen’s top 100. However, it is confirmed that the show fell below the top 100 shows for each week and maintained a rating of 0.03.

The last episode for which ratings are available is from June 25, which drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 188,000 viewers. This week’s show marked the best rating in the key 18-49 demographic since the June 4 episode, which also posted a 0.03 rating. Additionally, the total audience of 286,000 viewers surpassed the 259,000 viewers of the March 12 episode, making it the highest viewership since the show premiered on AMC.

TNA iMPACT lacks good numbers for previous years to compare with due to the absence of data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT has averaged a 0.036 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with an audience of 218,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by “Prime” Cedric Alexander, the TNA X-Division Champion, defending his title against Fabian Aichner.