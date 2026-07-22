Report: Tay Melo Requested AEW Release, Request Was Denied

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently raised eyebrows when he updated his Twitter (X) bio, removing any mention of the company. His new bio simply reads: “World Champion, Husband, Father & Professional Wrestler.” This change has led many to speculate about his potential exit from AEW.

Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez has reported that, while there is uncertainty surrounding Guevara’s situation, multiple sources have indicated that Tay Melo requested her release from AEW sometime in 2025 but was denied. It is expected that more information will emerge during the AEW Dynamite event when the crew and roster gather.

Guevara has been featured infrequently on AEW television in recent years, instead working more regularly with Ring of Honor (ROH). He was the ROH World Tag Team Champion until he and his partner, Beast Mortos, lost the titles to Místico and Máscara Dorada at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on June 26th.

In contrast, Tay Melo has been more consistently utilized, making appearances on AEW Collision. Her latest match took place on June 6th, where she and Anna Jay lost in a Women’s World Tag Team Championship match against Divine Dominion.