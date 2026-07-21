Report: Tom Brady In Talks With WWE

Recently, PWMania.com reported that NFL legend Tom Brady had a confrontation with WWE star Logan Paul on stage at Fanatics Fest 2026. Brady slapped Paul on the head, and the two were quickly separated. Their issues continued at the World Cup Finals, where a Tom Brady fan Twitter account shared a clip of the two exchanging insults from the stands.

According to TMZ, there are ongoing discussions between Brady and WWE, though the details remain unclear. It is also uncertain whether Brady will actually step into the ring with Paul or anyone else.

Brady, who is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders along with TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, mentioned on Cody Rhodes’ podcast at Fanatics Fest that he is open to making an appearance in WWE. He stated that he is waiting for WWE President Nick Khan to create a storyline for him to get involved. Brady and Paul have been feuding intermittently throughout the year, initially as part of Brady’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Brady was reportedly in talks to appear at WrestleMania 42, but that did not materialize.

Currently, Paul is a member of The Vision and is recovering from a triceps tear. However, he mentioned last week that he is feeling “fine” and is just awaiting medical clearance to return.