Nikki Bella Says She’s Ready To Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently shared an update on her recovery following an ankle injury she sustained during the March 27th episode of SmackDown. Originally, Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella, were scheduled to compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 42. However, due to her injury, Nikki was unable to participate, and Paige stepped in to take her place for the match.

In the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki provided insights about her post-surgery progress. She mentioned that she visited the WWE Performance Center, where trainers tested her ankle and she participated in a match on the fly to assess her readiness.

Nikki Bella said, “I’m excited to come back. I’ve been working hard. It’s been three months since surgery. I was squatting at two. The bones were still broken, and they were like, ‘You’re fine.’ I’m like, ‘Alright…’ That’s why I feel more confident this time. When I went to the P.C. to get cleared, they’re like, ‘You look like a Nike commercial…’ If they wanted me to sprint, it was like 110 percent sprinting and just doing all the things because I wanted to prove how good I was. It’s like jumping high, but then it was funny because they go, ‘Okay, now go to the top turnbuckle and just jump in the middle…’ That messed me up a little bit. I got up there, and I’m like, ‘No. I’m gonna break my ankle again.’ If I re-break my ankle right now, I’m gonna be so— I was good, I was good, and then I did a match on the fly. (They were) like, ‘Oh yeah, we just wanna see…’ They were like, ‘Oh, and we want you to start from the back, run, jump over the barricade, get in, and then at some point in the match, we’re just gonna have them toss you over.’ Because they’re just putting my ankle in situations. I did it.”

WrestleVotes reported on Fightful Select last week that Nikki has been a topic of discussion in recent creative meetings.

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)