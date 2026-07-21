WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Sells 15,369 Tickets

WWE held its latest episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the show, a new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was crowned in the team Fatal Influence. Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defeated “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn, aided by Nick Aldis.

The event also featured significant participation from the NBA Champion New York Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns assisted Danhausen in defeating JD McDonagh, and Jalen Brunson celebrated with Roman Reigns at the end of the show after Reigns presented him with a custom New York Knicks WWE Championship. Reigns also had a physical altercation with Seth Rollins during the event.

According to WrestleTix, 15,369 tickets were sold for this latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. This figure is a decrease from WWE’s last appearance at Madison Square Garden, where 17,906 tickets were sold for the March 30 episode of RAW, which featured CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event. During that episode, Stephanie McMahon slapped Cody Rhodes while giving him a pep talk for the upcoming WrestleMania. It’s not surprising that ticket sales for this event were lower, as sales typically spike during the lead-up to WrestleMania compared to SummerSlam.

Even though ticket sales were down from the previous event in MSG, they still exceeded WWE’s year-to-date average of 12,476 tickets sold per show. Saturday Night’s Main Event was part of Fanatics Fest, which included extensive WWE interaction with celebrities and sports stars, making the weekend a successful one for the organization.