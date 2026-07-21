Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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AJ Lee Admits She Never Expected To Return To WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
AJ Lee
AJ Lee | WWE

WWE star AJ Lee attended Fanatics Fest in New York City, where she talked about various topics, including whether she ever considered returning to the company.

Lee said, “Did I ever think I was gonna come back? Oh, no. I think I was kind of wrap stuff up in such a perfect bow, it just felt like I didn’t wanna tarnish that in a way and it felt so completed, I didn’t feel like I had anything left to do, and then seeing how the business evolved, I kind of saw it, like, when you’re a senior in high school and you graduate, you’re like, ‘I hope those freshmen have better teachers. I hope they get a field…’ You don’t expect it for you. So it was just an extra wonderful surprise and a treat to be like, ‘Oh! I get to hang out with this new class? That’s awesome.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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