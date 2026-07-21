AJ Lee Admits She Never Expected To Return To WWE

WWE star AJ Lee attended Fanatics Fest in New York City, where she talked about various topics, including whether she ever considered returning to the company.

Lee said, “Did I ever think I was gonna come back? Oh, no. I think I was kind of wrap stuff up in such a perfect bow, it just felt like I didn’t wanna tarnish that in a way and it felt so completed, I didn’t feel like I had anything left to do, and then seeing how the business evolved, I kind of saw it, like, when you’re a senior in high school and you graduate, you’re like, ‘I hope those freshmen have better teachers. I hope they get a field…’ You don’t expect it for you. So it was just an extra wonderful surprise and a treat to be like, ‘Oh! I get to hang out with this new class? That’s awesome.’”

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(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)