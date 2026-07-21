Liv Morgan’s ‘Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo’ Set For TIFF Premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced that “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” directed by Takashi Miike and featuring WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, will premiere at this year’s festival.

Morgan was cast in the film in April of last year. She stars alongside Shun Oguri, Lily James, Shotaro Mamiya, and Jun Kunimura. This movie serves as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film “Bad Lieutenant,” directed by Abel Ferrara, which featured Harvey Keitel as a corrupt police officer investigating the sexual assault of a nun. A previous sequel, “Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans,” starring Nicolas Cage, was released in 2009.

In “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” Oguri plays a corrupt gambler within the Metropolitan Police Force. His life becomes complicated when an enigmatic FBI agent, portrayed by James, arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter, played by Morgan. At the same time, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld appears to be shadowing their investigation.

The 51st Toronto International Film Festival will take place from September 10th to 20th. Other films set to screen at the festival include the Amazon MGM Studios biopic “I Play Rocky,” directed by Danny Boyle, and Anton Corbijn’s “A Talent for Murder.” More films will be announced in the coming weeks.