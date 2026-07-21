Brie Bella Says She Wants One Final Singles Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared on the Sal Licata Show to discuss various topics, including her potential interest in having a singles run in the company.

Bella said, “I would love that. You know, like being with Paige has been one of the greatest blessings. I was really bummed out when Nikki broke her ankle, especially it was two weeks before WrestleMania. I was like, ‘oh no.’ But then having Paige step in, being my tag partner, because we’ve been like sisters. It’s crazy. With WWE, you’re always going to be part of this family. But Paige, we go way back. Been blessed with that. But I would love to do a single run. I would love to go for one of the titles, whatever title that I could fit into. I mean, I think that’s the way you end it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)