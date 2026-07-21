Updated Lineup For WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next month’s 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE).

Danhausen will go head-to-head against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, the AAA Mega Champion, in a singles match.

Also previously announced for the event is “The Ring General” GUNTHER, who will face Nick Aldis in a singles match. WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will defend his title against Chad Gable, while The Bloodline, consisting of “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, and “Main Event” Jey Uso, will compete against “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys in a six-man tag team match.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Additionally, The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns will defend his title against “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

One of the highlights of the event will be a Hell in a Cell match featuring “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar taking on the 2026 WWE King of the Ring, “The Ruler” Oba Femi. Finally, The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.