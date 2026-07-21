Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. This episode will serve as the go-home show for SummerSlam.

The event will start at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will defend her title against “Big Mami Cool” Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day. In addition, WWE World Tag Team Champions The Vision—composed of “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory—will face Alpha Academy, represented by Otis and Akira Tozawa, in a non-title match.

Furthermore, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns and “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins will have a face-to-face confrontation. Also, “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will participate in a weigh-in for their Hell in a Cell matchup at WWE SummerSlam. Joe Hendry and Danhausen will also perform a concert.

Join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT) for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.