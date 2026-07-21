Paige Admits Her Heart Wasn’t In AEW

WWE star Paige appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed various topics, including her time in AEW.

Paige said, “Well, I did go to AEW, and I did have a great time there, but my heart wasn’t in it. I feel like you could see that in my performance when I was in the ring and in my character. It was just like, ‘I’m a WWE girl, man! I love WWE!’ So yeah, I went there for a couple of years, and then we went our separate ways. It ended really, really great, and I have nothing but love when it comes to AEW and Tony Khan and stuff like that. But when it comes to WWE, that’s just where I’ve wanted to be forever. I’ve been here since I was 18 years old. I gave my neck for this company, you know? I grew up here.”

After leaving WWE in the summer of 2022, Paige joined AEW in September of that year, marking her return to the ring with her first match in over four years. She went on to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in front of her home crowd in London at All In 2023.

However, Paige departed AEW in March 2025. She then made her return to WWE at WrestleMania 42, Night One, stepping in for an injured Nikki Bella in a Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Paige and Brie Bella successfully captured the titles at the event, but they lost them to Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) at Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend.

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)