John Cena Reveals What He Admires Most About CM Punk

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with Justin Barrasso from Undisputed about various topics, including his biggest rival, the Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk.

He also discussed their iconic match at Money in the Bank 2011, which took place in Chicago.

Cena said, “That might have been like one of two matches that wrestling critics were like, ‘Eh, he’s OK–but it wasn’t because of him, it was because of the other guy.’ I think what that shows is when you have two names that span such a long test of time, it shows the individuals’ passion for what they do. If you’re not passionate about being in wrestling, you are weeded out quick. You might get a push to the top, you might get a chance, you might get a championship. If you’re not passionate, a 10-year career, a 15-year career, a 20-year career doesn’t happen. The fact we can talk about wrestling 15 years ago, and he’s got the championship and he’s main-eventing Madison Square Garden right now, regardless of the trajectory that Phil Brooks has been on–I wish he never took a break but that’s his personal journey and choice–his passion has obviously always been there, and it still is. And that’s the thing I admire most about him.”