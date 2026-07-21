WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/21/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE is back tonight with the latest episode of NXT on The CW.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the Tuesday, July 21 episode of WWE NXT will feature the following matches and segments:

* DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar

* Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker (w/ Tank Ledger)

* NXT Championship — Street Fight: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. NARAKU

* Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye

* Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance

* Nattie (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Nikitta Lyons) vs. Jaida Parker

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.