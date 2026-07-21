Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (7/21/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE is back tonight with the latest episode of NXT on The CW.

Scheduled to premiere live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the Tuesday, July 21 episode of WWE NXT will feature the following matches and segments:

    * DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar
    * Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker (w/ Tank Ledger)
    * NXT Championship — Street Fight: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. NARAKU
    * Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye
    * Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance
    * Nattie (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Nikitta Lyons) vs. Jaida Parker

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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