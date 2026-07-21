Paige Says WrestleMania 42 Return Leak Was ‘The Most Frustrating Thing Ever’

WWE star Paige appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed several topics, including the leak about her return to the company at WrestleMania 42.

This news had been reported by media outlets before the event, known as the Show of Shows.

Paige said, “It was the Monday before ‘Mania, and then I was like, ‘Okay, well, I’m gonna be in Vegas anyway because I’m gonna be doing my podcast and signings and all that kind of stuff, so I don’t think it’ll look strange if I’m around,’ but everyone was kind of guessing. Everyone was just like, ‘Oh, Nikki’s hurt. The only person that could potentially replace her would be Paige, right?’ So people were starting to guess, and then, the day of ‘Mania, I was supposed to go to a signing, and then the last second, they pulled the signing and got me to go to ‘Mania, and I was like, ‘Well, that gives it away then,’ because I had to cancel a signing…. Also, we got so frustrated because it leaked the day before. I was like, ‘We can’t have surprises anymore?’ It was the most frustrating thing ever, and we were just like, ‘Okay, well, we’ll just make the most of it. People are kind of guessing that I’m gonna be there anyway,’ but the reaction… I get chills thinking about it, and I love that I got to do it with you guys, and hopefully get to do it with you [AJ Lee] soon.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)