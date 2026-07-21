Darius Rucker To Perform National Anthem At WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE has announced via its Twitter (X) account that Darius Rucker will perform the National Anthem on night two of the 2026 SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, August 2nd.

Rucker is well-known as the frontman of the 1990s rock band Hootie & The Blowfish, as well as for his successful solo career. He began his solo journey with R&B music in 2002 and later transitioned to country music in 2008, achieving significant success in that genre. Over his career, he has won three Grammy Awards, two CMA Awards, and one ACM Award.

Additionally, Rucker is a dedicated wrestling fan and narrated the 2022 three-part docuseries covering Ric Flair’s Last Match. In April, he signed a deal for a WWE line within his Fanatics merchandise collection.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 will take place on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.