Janel Grant’s Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon Ordered To Arbitration

Last month, all parties involved in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE jointly filed a motion to transfer the case to arbitration. A judge approved this motion shortly thereafter.

According to Fightful.com, the order to move the case to arbitration was issued on Monday. The report further notes that, under the arbitration agreement, the plaintiff must execute and file a stipulation of voluntary dismissal with prejudice within five business days. This dismissal will end the action in its entirety against both remaining defendants, but will not prevent the parties from pursuing their claims and defenses in arbitration.

Grant originally filed the lawsuit in January 2024, accusing McMahon of sexual assault, trafficking, and abuse. McMahon, who has denied these allegations, resigned from TKO and WWE the following day.