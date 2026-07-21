AEW Could Run Major New York Show During WrestleMania 43 Week

With WWE set to hold WrestleMania 43 next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, many fans are curious whether AEW will capitalize on WWE’s biggest event being hosted overseas by organizing a major show in the U.S. While no official announcements have been made yet, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has indicated that the idea is under consideration.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, he believes AEW may be planning a show in New York if they proceed with this idea. Meltzer noted that WWE’s concurrent NXT and AAA events in the same city wouldn’t necessarily affect AEW’s plans, as they’re likely to draw at most 4,000 attendees. He also mentioned that if New York becomes the focal point for WrestleMania 43 week in the U.S., independent promotions will likely schedule their own shows in that area.

As AEW has yet to finalize any decisions, WWE has already confirmed several events for that weekend. The company announced that NXT Stand & Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory will take place at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden. Additionally, WWE announced plans to host WrestleMania 43 watch parties across New York City, with more details forthcoming.

This opens the door for speculation about what WrestleMania 43 week will look like in the United States. At the same time, WWE has not officially announced the dates for WrestleMania 43, with reports suggesting that two different weekends are still being considered.