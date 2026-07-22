Tony Khan, Swerve Strickland Headlining AEW Comic-Con Panel

AEW has announced via its @AEWonTV Twitter (X) account that it will host a panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this week. The panel will feature AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, along with Swerve Strickland, Kyle Fletcher, and others. Renee Paquette will host the event, and additional talents expected to appear include Orange Cassidy, Thekla, Ricochet, and Mike Bailey.

The announcement reads, “This Friday! Hosted by Renee Paquette, our #SDCC panel features AEW stars Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy, Thekla, Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet, and Mike Bailey alongside founder and CEO of AEW Tony Khan discussing the future of wrestling at the intersection of culture”

San Diego Comic-Con will take place in San Diego, California, from Thursday, July 23, to Sunday, July 26. Meanwhile, AEW is scheduled to hold its 2026 Redemption PPV on Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.