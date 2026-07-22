AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 7/18/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 399,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 2.44% decrease from the previous week’s audience of 409,000 viewers, but an increase of 19.99% from the previous week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. Notably, this rating in the 18-49 demographic is the highest for the show since the June 6 episode, which scored 0.08. Total viewership has improved from 310,000 viewers just two weeks ago.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.062 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 403,000 viewers in 2026. In contrast, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a 0.106 rating and 387,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defending her title against Queen Aminata.