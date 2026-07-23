Backstage News On Kenny Omega’s Next Challenger

PWMania.com previously reported that last week on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that reigning AEW TNT Champion “The Jet” Kevin Knight, a member of the Don Callis Family, will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday.

According to Fightful Select, MJF played a significant role in the decision to have Knight face Omega at Redemption. The report indicated that MJF has wanted the TNT Champion to challenge Omega ever since losing the title to him, and while it didn’t specifically have to be Knight, MJF favored Knight stepping up, especially given his association with the Don Callis Family.

Knight previously challenged MJF for the World Championship on the March 4th episode of AEW Dynamite. He won the TNT title at AEW Dynasty, turned heel, and joined the Don Callis Family. MJF has not appeared on television since losing the title to Omega during the Beach Break episode of Dynamite.

AEW Redemption 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on PPV.