Tony Khan Says Mick Foley Will Be A More Regular Presence In AEW

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on the Battleground Podcast to discuss various topics, including the contributions of pro wrestling legend Mick Foley to the company.

Khan said, “Well, it’s a great question, Tim. I think that Mick Foley has come into AEW and he adds a lot of experience. He also brings a lot of positivity, and he’s having a great time. We’ve really enjoyed having Mick so far at AEW at Double or Nothing and at Beach Break. Fittingly, these are two of the best nights in the history of the company. So he picked two great nights to make his debut on pay-per-view with AEW at Double or Nothing and on TV with AEW at Beach Break. So, when Mick is in the house, you know good things are going to happen. And Mick’s going to be a more regular presence in the show, I think. Not necessarily every single week, but I’m excited to have Mick come in more and more. He seems to really enjoy it and we love having him here.”

On Foley helping out in the company:

“The wrestlers can benefit from his experience, his ideas. He’s coming in with a fresh pair of eyes, which is always good to get the perspective of somebody that hasn’t been backstage hearing the same ideas, and hear some fresh thoughts. And also in the case of Mick, his experience is very unique. Because the things Mick has accomplished in the sport of wrestling are very different. He’s got a career path and a list of accomplishments that are very, very different than many other people. He’s an accomplished writer. He’s a brilliant man outside of the ring, but also such a great wrestler. And a hard hitter, but somebody also that was willing to take big risks. And certainly it has taken a big toll on his body, but I’m very glad that Mick is still getting around very well and in good shape. He looks great, and we love having Mick here in All Elite Wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)