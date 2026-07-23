Thursday, July 23, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/25/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

In one match, El Clon from the Don Callis Family will face “Blackheart” Lio Rush in a qualifier for the AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match. Additionally, Nick Wayne will compete against AR Fox in another qualifier for the same championship.

The episode will also feature a tag team match where AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, who is part of the Triangle of Madness, will take on Willow Nightingale and Maya World.

Join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved