Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/25/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

In one match, El Clon from the Don Callis Family will face “Blackheart” Lio Rush in a qualifier for the AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s Ladder Match. Additionally, Nick Wayne will compete against AR Fox in another qualifier for the same championship.

The episode will also feature a tag team match where AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida and AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, who is part of the Triangle of Madness, will take on Willow Nightingale and Maya World.

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