Mark Davis Explains His Move From Tag Team To Singles Competition

AEW National Champion and member of the Don Callis Family, Mark Davis, spoke with The Wrestling Classic about various topics, including his transition from tag team wrestling to becoming a singles wrestler.

Davis said, “Yeah, it’s just like a different mentality towards professional wrestling. I think with tag wrestling, there’s a little bit like it’s — I think with Kyle specifically, it was easy for me to be the bigger one and him the leaner one. Because then you can rely on each other for different strengths inside of a match. And then switching that to Doyle, we were just both big meat men and it was like, we just impose our win will upon anybody uh inside of the ring. So switching and having to make that step towards singles wrestling from that has just been a lot of making sure my conditioning is up to scratch. Getting myself in a little bit better shape to perform at the level that I need to be doing to be a elite singles wrestler.”

On being happy getting to do singles work:

“I don’t think anybody necessarily steps into professional wrestling to just be in a tag team, if that makes sense. I think there’s unique cases towards it. I think, you know, people like the Young Bucks who are the Young Bucks and they’re both fantastic singles wrestlers on their own. But like that’s their identity. So, it has been a nice liberating, fun feeling for me to get out there and just do singles wrestling for quite a while. And this is probably the longest run that I have had in quite a while, just doing singles matches. So, it has been cool finding like my footing doing that 20 years into wrestling.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)