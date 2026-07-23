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Jim Ross Hopes To Attend AEW All In Despite Upcoming Brain Surgery

By
James Hetfield
-
Jim Ross
Jim Ross | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Jim Ross recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, Grilling JR.

During the show, he discussed several topics, including his ability to attend All In: London, given that he has brain surgery scheduled for next month.

Ross said, “I hope so. I’d love to do that. I have my sights set on the UK and Wembley. You know, that’s a big event, and it’s a good trip. It’s a non-stop flight. I enjoy that opportunity, so that’s kind of where I’m setting my sights. I got that big two-day appearance coming in Minneapolis soon. That’s going to be fun.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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