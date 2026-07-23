AEW Redemption 2026 Nears 6,000 Tickets Sold

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, July 26, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to WrestleTix, 5,899 tickets have been sold so far, with 947 still available. Since the last update a week ago, 339 tickets have been moved. The cheapest ticket costs $53.25. Notably, the last time AEW held an event at this arena was on December 6, 2023, during an episode of Dynamite, which attracted 4,994 fans.

AEW has announced several high-stakes matches for the inaugural Redemption PPV. These include a No Holds Barred Match between Tommaso Ciampa and “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho, a tag team match featuring Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley against The Young Bucks, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defending his title against AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight of the Don Callis Family, among others.