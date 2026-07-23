Updated Lineup For AEW Redemption 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next weekend.

In a Double Chain Match, Bang Bang Gang, consisting of “Switchblade” Jay White and Juice Robinson, will face The Dogs, made up of David Finlay and Clark Connors. Additionally, an AEW International Championship #1 Contender’s 6-Person Ladder Match will feature “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, LFI’s The Beast Mortos, Komander, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and two more participants yet to be determined.

Previously announced matches include a tag team confrontation where The Death Riders, featuring “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, will take on The Young Bucks, represented by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against Maya World, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will face Chris Jericho in a No Holds Barred Match.

Also confirmed is a title defense by the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland), against The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC). Moreover, AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, who is the AEW TNT Champion from the Don Callis Family.

In another title match, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion and a member of the Don Callis Family, will defend his championship against ROH World Champion Bandido. AEW National Champion Mark Davis is set to face Andrade El Ídolo in a title match as well.

Furthermore, Chris Jericho, known as “The Painmaker,” will compete against Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match. Fans can also look forward to a celebration of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during the Redemption Buy-In Pre-Show.

Lastly, Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will defend her title against Willow Nightingale.

AEW Redemption 2026 will take place on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on PPV.