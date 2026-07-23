Tony Khan Interested In Reviving The ROH Hall Of Fame

AEW CEO and ROH owner Tony Khan appeared on the Battleground Podcast to discuss various topics, including the possibility of bringing back the ROH Hall of Fame.

Khan said, “Nobody’s ever asked about that, or if they have, it’s been a really long time, and I can’t remember. I really think it’s a tremendous thought. I have not added to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. It was a fantastic inaugural class that Ring of Honor, the previous administration, had inducted. So that was something that had already been set up when I bought the company. I think they picked a fantastic class, and I do think there are people that would be fantastic additions to the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, and it is definitely something to think about and something I am interested in.”

On whether Athena is a worthy contender to enter the ROH Hall of Fame:

“I absolutely think she would have an excellent case to be in that.”

On the possibility of AEW having its own version of the Hall of Fame in the future:

“I think it’s a good thought. I’d be interested in doing it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)